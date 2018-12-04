More Beef Being Recalled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) More raw beef is being recalled by an Arizona company after federal officials warned consumers of possible salmonella contamination in early October. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the latest warning is for more than 5.1 million pounds of raw beef products linked to the October recall. Federal officials say they worry the product may still be in consumers freezers. JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling a total of 12,093,271 pounds of beef that was packaged on numerous dates between July 26 and September 7 with the establishment number "EST. 267" inside the USDA mark of inspection. For more details on the recall, hit this LINK .

In addition to discarding the product associated with this recall, consumers can protect themselves now and in the future by ALWAYS cooking their raw meat to a safe internal temperature, which is measured by using a food thermometer. The cooking process kills the Salmonella. No one should be eating partially cooked or raw meat.