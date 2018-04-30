More Honors for Representative Maxine Bell

She is called the most powerful woman in Idaho. State Representative Maxine Bell chose not to seek re-election after three decades in office.

If you were to make a movie about the Representative and could pick a star from any Hollywood era, I would nominate Barbara Stanwyck.

She was honored this weekend by the Jerome County Republican Party at its yearly Lincoln Day event. Many of the speakers offered praise and shared memories of time together in the legislature.

Bell got the title of most powerful for her time on the Joint Finance Committee. Just a couple of years ago there were two legislators from Southern Idaho on Joint Finance. State Senator Dean Cameron moved into the Governor’s cabinet.

Political watchers say it’s a loss because spending decisions may now focus more on other parts of Idaho.