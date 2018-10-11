More Idaho Inmates Moved to Texas Prison

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho prison officials say more inmates were relocated to a Texas facility earlier this week. The Idaho Department of Correction announced the arrival of 150 men to the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas on October 9, because of a shortage of beds in Idaho facilities. The state has contracted exclusively with the Texas facility to house prisoners to help alleviate overcrowding in Idaho. The Eagle Pass prison now had 549 Idaho inmates. Another 151 inmates are being held at the Karnes County Correctional Center in Karnes City, Texas.