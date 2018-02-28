More on What Makes Idaho Great

What makes Idaho a great place to live? Periodically I like to revisit this topic.

I floated the question on Facebook and got some interesting replies from all over the country.

A great many easterners are offering it’s not New York or New Jersey. Amen! I lived in blue New York, Vermont and Delaware, although. Mostly I lived in minority communities. In other words, Republican towns!

One popular answer deals with something I think is most obvious about Idaho. It’s like being in several different states. We’ve got one really big city with all sorts of big city amenities and, yet. I find Boise an easy place to get around. There are beautiful mountain ranges. Forests in the north. Desert in the southwest. The canyon is jaw dropping no matter how familiar it gets.