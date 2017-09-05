More Road Repairs Planned this Week in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Drivers making their way through Twin Falls may run into more street construction and repair this week. The city announced several streets are slated for work starting Thursday that had been damaged by winter storms. Drivers will see intermittent restrictions and lane closures on the following roads:

Grandview Drive North from Cheney Drive West to Pole Line Road

Filer Avenue East from Elm Street North to Sunrise Boulevard North

Falls Avenue East from Blue Lakes Boulevard North to Eastland Drive North

Locust Street North from Falls Avenue East to Wilmore Avenue

Bridgeview Boulevard from Blue Lakes Boulevard North southeast to the bend; and Bridgeview Boulevard from south of Pole Line Road to Locust Street North

Work on Grandview is planned for roughly a month. According to the city, the contractors will maintain access to area businesses and homes during these paving projects. Also, crews will avoid working during peak traffic hours near Sawtooth Elementary and Twin Falls High Schools.

Questions or concerns about the project should be directed to Josh Baird, City of Twin Falls Staff Engineer, at 208-735-7323 or jbaird@tfid.org