More Than 100 Twin Falls Pets Adopted In ‘Clear The Shelter’ Events

Last month cat and dog adoptions were free at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter making it a little easier for families to find and take home their new best friend. Not only is it great to see the animals go to new homes but you can see the joy on the new owners' faces too!

Thanks to a grant from the Seagraves Family Foundation, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has been able to do this 'clear the shelter' event for a few years now. With the grant money 115 pets have found their forever homes!