More Than 153,000 Idahoans Cast Ballots in Early Voting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Election Day is Tuesday, but already more than 153,000 people in Idaho have cast their ballots in absentee and early voting.

The official number – 153,781 – was released Monday by Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denny. As of Monday morning, 14,825 absentee ballots had not yet been received of the 168,606 that were issued.

To be counted, absentee ballots must be received at their county clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can track their absentee ballot online at IdahoVotes.gov .

According to the news release from Denny’s office, 846,433 Idahoans were registered to vote as of Nov. 1.