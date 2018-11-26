Friday night in Twin Falls was wet and chilly but the warmth of Christmas was strong at the annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky at Kimberly Nurseries. Despite the rain and the cold - 1,800 people came to donate more than 1,400 toys plus bikes and wagons for kids in the Magic Valley.

This was the 28th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event in Twin Falls. If you weren't able to make it on Friday night but would still like to donate toys, you can take them to Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls Monday through Friday from 8a-5p.