More than 3,000 Visitors Attend Annual Halloween Event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – More than 3,000 people turned out to the annual Trick or Treat on Bish’s Street on Monday at Fred Meyer’s parking lot.

Both children and adults came dressed in the costumes of superheroes, witches, Star Wars characters and dinosaurs, among dozens of others. Donald Trump, Santa Claus, a green-painted goat, and a few dogs also joined in the fun. This was the ninth year of the event that started at 3:30 p.m. Lines closed at 6 p.m.

"It was another great event," said Janice Degner, general manager of the local Townsquare Media group, which is a hosting partner with Bish's RV. "We had a great turnout."

She said the split lines helped move the crowd through quickly, something that will be in place again next year.

“The lines are long but that’s OK – it’s Halloween,” said Jeanette Mamani. It was her first time attending the event, but she said it likely won’t be her last. She had plans to attend last year, in fact, but when she arrived she didn’t last long. The lines were long and moved slowly, she said. This year was much better.

Jennifer Rice, who brought her children to the event last year, said she liked this year better because she felt it was more organized and there were a lot of neat costumes.

Kamie Nielson, who came from Kimberly to attend the event, echoed similar sentiments, saying it seemed that the lines moved quicker this time. Visitors also said they liked that it wasn’t only candy that was given away. The radio stations of Townsquare Media, including News Radio 1310, gave out Clif Bar nutrition bars.

Sixteen RVs were parked in a square at a corner in the parking lot, and visitors had the chance to trick or treat on either side of the RVs or both, collecting candy and other items from 33 local sponsors.

Music with a Halloween theme, such as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” was broadcast through radio speakers. One little girl dressed as a princess danced to the song “Monster Mash.”

Sponsors at the RVs who gave out candy or other goodies said they enjoyed seeing the many costumes, especially those worn by the young trick-or-treaters.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Carol McCoy, who gave out candy at the RV manned by Amalgamated Sugar. She said one of her favorite costumes was a large Cabbage Patch doll.

Tiffany Zimmerman, of The Last Stand Survival Shop and who was dressed as Jesse from the animated film Toy Story, said her favorite costumes were the homemade ones.

“I like homemade,” she said, noting that besides the hat she wore atop her head she had made her costume and several others for her coworkers, such as the ones dressed like Andy and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.

It was Zimmerman’s first time attending the trick-or-treat event, but she said she would be excited to return again next year.