More Told to Be Ready to Evacuate for Sharps Fire

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) More people are being told to get ready to evacuate if necessary as a fire in the Wood River Valley continues to grow. Late Wednesday night the Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins issued a pre-evacuation notice for more areas east of the town of Hailey as the Sharps Fire moves northward. Everyone living north and east of the intersections of Buttercup Road and Myrtle St. in Hailey is under the notice, including people the East Fork Rd. People have been told to start moving large animals and livestock immediately. Also, people were told to collect valuable documents, medications, pets, and make sure family members have everything ready to grab and leave if told to do so. "Every effort will be made to notify residents if the situations worsens into mandatory evacuation, however due to the unpredictable nature of fire we cannot guarantee you will be directly notified. You may want to voluntarily evacuate now" the sheriff's office said in a statement. Specific areas include:

Old Cutters/Butter Cup Sub

South Hiawatha

North Hiawatha

Red Devil

Indian Creek

Valley Club

Ohio Gulch

Heathlands

All of East Fork