More Vegetables Recalled Due To E. Coli Outbreak

It is starting to feel like all the vegetables are out to kill us. Right now, a farm in California tied to the Romaine lettuce recall is recalling more of our favorites.

Red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower are being recalled due to potential E. Coli. According to the farm , they are recalling products out of caution, there hasn't been anyone reporting illness.

Idaho is technically safe right now, but the leaf lettuces were shipped all around us to Oregon and Washington. The cauliflower should be ok. The closest state it was shipped to was Arizona and California. Might want to play it safe though. I know I will be.