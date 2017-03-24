Mormon Missionaries Recovering 1 Year after Brussels Attack

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four Mormon missionaries who were seriously injured in the Brussels airport bombing say they are still dealing with physical and emotional scars one year after the horrific event.

The Deseret News reports Dresden Empey had surgery last week to remove a piece of shrapnel in his leg. Sister Fanny Clain is scheduled to have surgery on her wounded ear in two weeks. Both Mason Wells and Richard Norby are still nursing open leg wounds.

The missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were standing together in line when bombs went off in the airport March 22, 2016. Thirty-two people died there and in a blast at a subway station.

The missionaries say they've overcome physical pain and post-traumatic disorder to move past the tragedy.