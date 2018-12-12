Morning Crash Involving Semis Sends Three to Hospital

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-semi crash on Interstate 84 in Cassia County.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash was reported at 7:49 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-84, near milepost 227.5.

Police said James T. Sullivan, 63, of Amarillo, Texas, was driving westbound in a Freightliner semi, while Barry W. Piper, 59, of Athens, Ala., was driving eastbound in a Kenworth semi. Sullivan's vehicle veered off the left shoulder, crossed the median, and jackknifed in the eastbound lanes, police said, where it collided with Piper's vehicle.

Piper, his passenger Holly Hart, 56, of Illinois, and Sullivan's passenger, Louise J. Sullivan, 56, of Amarillo, were taken by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley, according to police.

The lanes were blocked for about two and a half hours while crews cleared the scene.