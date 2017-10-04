MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Moscow City Council is renaming the second Monday in October as "Indigenous People's Day" instead of Columbus Day. The council approved the change Monday in a 5-to-1 vote, making it the first city in Idaho to rename the holiday. Ken Faunce, chairman of the Moscow Human Rights Commission, says his group asked the city council to make the change because Columbus is a symbol of genocide and should not be honored. Faunce added that the city of Moscow was founded on the Nez Perce Tribe's land. The city follows University of Idaho and Boise State University's move to proclaim Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day. Other major cities such as Seattle and Spokane have also made similar changes. The states of Alaska, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont don't recognize Columbus Day.