Most Of America Can’t Spell ‘Beautiful’ But Idaho Is Worse

These are always fun - let's compare the spelling skills of Idaho vs the rest of the United States. According to info gathered by CNet from Google Trends, most of the United states has issues spelling 'Beautiful'. In Idaho though, we have different issues.





Really? I get that beautiful can be tough because of the long line of vowels but how do you misspell businesses? Maybe we leave out an 'S'? Can you spell businesses without issues? What word do you always have issues with spelling?