Most Wanted : Southwest Idaho Kidnapper John Lopez At Large

Crime Stoppers / Southwest Idaho

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho has added a new criminal to its database. Domestic strangulation, robbery and kidnapping are all charges associated with this individual.

John Roy Lopez is the newest addition to the Crime Stoppers Most Wanted. Lopez is wanted by the Idaho Department of Corrections in Boise. He is listed at 5' 6'', with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lopez is wanted as of December 14, 2018. If you see this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, at 208-343-COPS (2677).