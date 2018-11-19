Most Wanted: Violent Sexual Predator Last Seen In Southwest Idaho

A convicted felon with a history of violent, sexual acts, has been profiled on a website that provides information about dangerous criminals in the southern Idaho area.

Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers has added Servando Nieto to their most wanted list. According to Nieto's arrest record , he has been given a status level of a violent sexual predator by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

Nieto is a 46-year-old, Hispanic male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 170 pounds, and is 5'10'' in height. He has ties to the Nampa and Caldwell areas. He has six known tattoos, with one on his stomach reading "Nieto."

He is currently wanted for battery, with intent to commit lewd conduct, according to his crime stoppers profile . If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 208-343-Cops .