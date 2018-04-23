Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Performing Free Show At Cactus Petes

Vince Neil, lead singer of Motley Crue, will be performing this June in Jackpot for a special event.

Snake Harley Davidson, Cactus Petes and 98.3 The Snake introduce "Snake City Saturday Night," June 9. Neil, a Las Vegas resident, will be performing some of the band's hit songs live in the Cactus Petes Amphitheater. Dirty Johnny will open at 6 p.m.

The event is free, and will include raffle prizes, according to the casino's event page. A brand new motorcycle from Snake Harley Davidson is one of the items attendees will have a chance to take home.