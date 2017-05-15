UPDATE: The deceased's name was Michael C. McCoy, 55, of Caldwell, ID

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) State police say a person riding a motorcycle on a walking path died after running into a chain barrier on Saturday near a Caldwell school. Idaho State Police have not yet identified the person who died, but they say the person was ridding a Yamaha motorcycle at around 7:23 p.m. near the Jefferson Middle School on a walking path. ISP says the motorcyclist hit a chain placed across the path to keep motorized vehicles out. The person was not wearing a helmet and died on scene. Authorities have not released the name until family can be notified of the death.