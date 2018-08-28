Motorcyclist Dies in Tuesday Crash at Idaho Intersection

VICTOR, Idaho (KLIX) – A man from Germany died at an Idaho intersection after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Teton County.

At a little after 10 a.m., Klaus-Dieter Beyer, 58, of Siegen, Germany, was riding northbound on State Highway 33 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup, driven by 54-year-old John Lawless of Victor, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said Lawless slowed his vehicle to make a left turn onto West 6000 S, when Beyer and his passenger, Carmen Beyer, 52, of Siegen, Germany, rear-ended Lawless's vehicle and were ejected from the motorcycle. Klaus-Dieter Beyer died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Carmen Beyer was taken by air ambulance to Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs. She was later taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was wearing a helmet, police said, but Klaus-Dieter Beyer was not wearing a helmet.

The northbound lane was blocked for around five hours while crews worked the scene.