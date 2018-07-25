Motorists Take Photos Of Idaho Potato Tour Truck Near Twin Falls

Tuesday afternoon (July 24), motorists traveling from Twin Falls to Boise found themselves sharing the roadway with a 12,000 pound potato.

The Idaho Potato Tour Truck was spotted on Hwy 84 by Twin Falls' resident Katie Zempke. Her and her sister were headed to Boise when they passed the popular state attraction just after 5PM.

The potato is 28-feet-long , and would take more than two years to bake if it were real. The truck travels thousands of miles across the US each year. For a list of upcoming stops on the Famous Idaho Potato Tour , click here .