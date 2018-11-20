Motorized Seasonal Closures for Wood River Begin Dec 1

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Seasonal closures are set to begin in the Wood River Valley beginning December 1, to protect wintering big game. The Bureau of Land Management announced to motorized closure will last until April 30, next year to help deer and elk get through the winter a little easier. Officials ask the public to be mindful of their actions while using the outdoors to minimize the impact to wildlife. “Motorized and non-motorized recreationists disturb wildlife and cause them to expend vital energy that is needed for survival,” Shoshone Field Office Wildlife Biologist, Jesse Rawson. “When deer or elk are encountered during an outing, it is important to respect the animals and view them from a distance so that noise or close proximity will not cause additional stress." The seasonal closures are for BLM managed land only, other areas will remain open to motorized travel. Here is a list of specific areas closed to motorized use, including snowmobiles (click HERE FOR MAP ):

Martin/ Big Dry Canyon

Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch

Big and Little Beaver Drainages

South slopes above East Fork

Elk Mountain area

Portions of Picabo Hills