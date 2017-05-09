Mountain Bikers Get Surprised By a Bear – Or Did They? (WATCH)

I came across a video that was just shared on Reddit. It claims to show two mountain bikers that have a close encounter with a bear, but there are some things that don't add up.

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think. It shows a GoPro viewpoint of a mountain biker following his friend down a wooded path. Out of the right side of the camera, you'll notice that there is a bear that appears to be in pursuit of the first rider.

After the first rider descends further down the path, the bear darts into the woods appearing to try and cut off (probably literally) the first rider on the other side of the trail.

There's something about this video that doesn't add up to me. I've watched the video many times and it certainly looks convincing. I can't find any video artifact evidence that the bear isn't real. So, if they overlaid the bear from another video into their riding video, well done.

Here's my question: Once the bear realized that the rider had stopped and wasn't where he thought he would be, why didn't the bear come back up the hill and maul these guys into tiny little mountain biker pieces? Last time I checked, bears don't normally pass up the chance at a good meal.