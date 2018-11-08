Mountain Home Man Charged with Felony Rape of Child

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A Mountain Home man is facing more charges related to sexual abuse of a young child after authorities discovered more evidence from an investigation that began in late October. In a news release from Mountain Home Police, 29-year-old Abner Mizael Gomez-Montepeque was arrested on October 26, and charged with five felony counts of possession of exploitative material of a child. With a search warrant, police say they allegedly found videos and images of child pornography on Gomez-Montepeque's phone. A child depicted in one of the photos was identified resulting in additional charges of three felony counts of rape of a minor child. The victim and family is receiving professional care and support, according to the police department. Anyone with information about Gomez-Montepeque or any potential victims are asked to contact Mountain Home Police at 208-587-2101.