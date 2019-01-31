Mountain Lion Sightings on the Rise in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said it has received a number of reports of mountain lion sightings in the Wood River Valley.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that some locations where the big cats have been reported seen include near several neighborhoods.

They include Gimlet and Warm Springs in northern Ketchum; Elkhorn, Northstar Meadows, North Hiawatha Drive off Buttercup Road in Hailey; and Griffin Ranch, Chantrelle Subdivision and Broadford Road in Bellevue, according to the sheriff's office.

Please remember Mountain Lions live near the cities year-round and it is normal behavior for them to travel looking for deer and other food sources, especially in the winter. Mountain lions are most active from dusk until dawn and will attack or kill domestic animals. The best thing you can do is to remain alert. Keep small children, cats, dogs and other pets inside if possible. Do not feed pets outside during the winter and when your pets need to go outside, you may want to accompany them during the nighttime hours. Watch your animals for unusual behavior, which may alert you that wildlife could be nearby.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said a 6- or 7-year-old mountain lion was euthanized this past weekend after it killed a dog in a Ketchum resident's backyard.

Authorities said if you see a mountain lion in a situation that could potentially be dangerous to you or others, report it to 911 immediately. You may also report sightings to Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.