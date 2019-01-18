Mountain Lions Spotted in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Mountain lions have been spotted in several areas in southern Idaho prompting a warning to the public to be mindful of the big cats.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says two mountain lions, a mother and juvenile, were seen north of Hailey near Hiawatha Drive recently. People in the area have been told to be alert and warned to keep small children inside along with small pets like cats and dogs.

The sheriff's officer also says people shouldn't feed their pets outside. Mountain lions are a common sight in the Wood River Valley year round and the sheriff's office says its normal to see them looking for food, which is usually deer, but also domestic animals.

Park rangers at the Castle Rocks State Park near Albion recently posted a video of a mountain lion roaming the popular rocks at night. Ranger warned visitors to keep an eye on small children while enjoying the many trails in the area.