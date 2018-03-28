Movie Makers Honored at Sun Valley Film Festival

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Independent filmmakers were honored recently by the Sun Valley Film Festival.

Awards were given in 10 categories. Among the film awards was the Potato Winner, a short screenplay competition that awards a $5,000 stipend to help the filmmaker shoot his or her film in Idaho. Irish Johnston won that award for directing “The Hole Truth.”

There was also the Gem State Award, which, according to information from the festival, “recognizes an Idaho filmmaker whose work best reflects the beauty and diversity of the Gem State.”

Special awards went to Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth and Jay Duplass, as well as breakout director Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.