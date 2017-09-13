Movie Theater Shows IT Movie To Only Clowns

So, you know how some people have a fear of clowns? This photo gallery isn't going to help ease any of those fears.

I wasn't even going to write about this because it is so creepy. But then I got to thinking about what I would do if I walked in to a theater and saw the crowd of clowns. I am 100 percent certain that I would immediately leave. Even if it was a joke - there is no way I could watch a scary clown movie with scary clowns sitting around me and especially sitting right behind me!