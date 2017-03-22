Multi-vehicle Crash Claims American Falls Woman

ARIMO, Idaho (KLIX) – An American Falls woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning near Arimo, south of Pocatello.

Kathleen Garcia, 36, of American Falls was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 when she hit the rear end of a Freightliner, driven by 41-year-old Pocatello resident Shane Jones, according to Idaho State Police, which investigated the crash a little after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Garcia's vehicle went off the shoulder, overcorrected and rolled, coming to rest in the left lane facing the wrong direction. Her vehicle was then struck by a Peterbilt truck, driven by 52-year-old Dale Dean, of Hermiston, Ore.

Garcia was wearing her seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the crash site.