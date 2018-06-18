Multiple Fatalities after Crash on Interstate Near Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Treasure Valley Authorities are investigating multiple fatalities after a pile-up on Interstate 84 Saturday night. Idaho State Police say the Ada County Coroner's Office is informing families of the fatalities involved and have yet to identify anyone. At around 11:33 p.m., ISP says a commercial vehicle and an SUV had slowed for construction when another commercial vehicle hit the SUV and the other commercial vehicle from behind. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash near the Cloverdale overpass shutting traffic down for several hours in the area. More information to come.

