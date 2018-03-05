Multiple Human-triggered Avalanches Reported

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s a dangerous time to be in some of Idaho’s backcountry elevations.

Multiple human-triggered avalanches were reported to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Sunday in zones south of the Sawooth Mountains.

The threat or additional human-triggered avalanches continues today on upper elevation slopes where the wind had been building slabs, the center says.

Loose snow avalanches are possible this afternoon on very steep slopes where the snow surface is being heated by the sun.