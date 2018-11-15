Muzzleloader Group to Hold Annual Turkey Shoot on Saturday

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders have planned a turkey shoot for Saturday, and you’re invited.

“The more people we can get to come out for it, the more fun it’ll be,” said club member Frank Glauner, who is helping organize the event.

Glauner, also known as “Broken Nipple” by his fellow mountain men, said the event begins at 9 a.m. at the Jerome Gun Club and will go until about 3 or 4 p.m., depending on how many people show up. Last year around 30 people participated in the event.

He said this year he hopes to see more participants, noting that if someone doesn’t have a muzzleloader, that’s OK. The person can use one at the shoot.

There's a small fee to participate, just $5 to $7, but there also will be raffles, prizes and, of course, turkeys for the top 10 shooters. Area businesses have donated for the event, Glauner said, including Amalgamated Sugar, Independent Meats and Walmart.

Glauner, who’s been a club member for several years now, said the best thing about participating is being with the people.

“It’s the people, the club members,” he said. “We have a good group, we’re safe … and people who come out to shoot with us, who have never shot a black powder gun before, they have fun.”

As for his mountain man name, Broken Nipple, he said most everyone gets a name if they have a mishap or do something quirky in the club. Glauner got his name after he broke the “nipple” of a gun.

That might take the mystery out of the name – and there are names that other members have that might be better left unread for now – but it hints at the fun the group has when members get together and shoot old-style guns.

There's a bit of education involved too, Glauner said.

"They help show how mountain men survived in the old days. Nowadays you just load a clip in your," he said, noting that once a person starts shooting black powder, it's a tough addiction to give up.