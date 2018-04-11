Mystery E Coli Strain Strikes Idaho

A mysterious E Coli outbreak has made 17 people in America very sick.

While the number is certainly small, 4 of those cases have been in Idaho! Neighboring Washington has one confirmed case.

The strange thing is, the other 12 cases are nowhere near the northwest. What could possibly be going on here? A law firm specializing in hammering producers responsible for disease outbreaks is paying especially close attention.

A publication with the name Food Poisoning Journal (I’m not making it up!) has details . Nobody has died at this point but one person did suffer kidney failure. More details expected soon.