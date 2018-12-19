N. Idaho Man Sentence for Beating Woman Over Apple Cider Vinegar

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX) A north Idaho man will spend a little more than two years behind bars for assaulting a woman with a bat during a dispute about apple cider vinegar. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis says U.S. District Judge David Nye sentenced 60-year-old Jason Redheart, of Lapwai, to 27 months in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon. In January, Redheart was arrested after he repeatedly hit the 64-year-old female victim with a metal baseball bat when he thought she had taken his apple cider vinegar. Redheart will also serve three years of supervised release when he completes his prison term.