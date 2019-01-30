Zakry L. Howell out of Nampa, Idaho is just 21 years old which seems young but it's not even close to young when you're talking about a 14-year-old girl. According to the Idaho Statesman, Howell met the 14-year-old girl a little over a year ago. Somehow they hit it off and a relationship ensued. The girl's identity will be kept confidential for obvious reasons.

Authorities brought Howell in after the young girl's father had texted him with accusations of having sex with his daughter. Howell admitted to the accusations through text, the father took a screenshot of his admission of guilt and that's when the authorities stepped in.

Seven years isn't that big of a deal as you go through life and age but when you're talking about a 21-year-old with a 14-year-old... come on. I have four daughters and if I was in this dad's shoes I don't know what would keep me from taking the law into my own hands. That's flat out manipulation and control. I don't care what that 14-year-old girl thinks. This man took advantage of someone who was young, innocent, and now will always have THIS haunting her as she tries to navigate what is already so hard. I'm talking about just being a teenager. It's harder now than ever and the last thing any 14-year-old need is some 21-year-old pervert to step in and take advantage.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the young girl said the two of them have been having sex a lot between April and November of 2018. She said they had sex in Ada County, Cassia County, and Minidoka County on a canal road near her former home. Howell DID NOT deny the accusations. He also admitted to having sexual relations at Lex Kunau Park on January 2nd of this year.

Howell has been charged with felony rape. His preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on February 5th at the Minidoka County Magistrate Court.