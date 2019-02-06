Nampa Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes

BOISE, Idaho – A Nampa man will live behind bars for more than half of the next decade for distributing methamphetamine and possessing an unregistered firearm.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Juan Diego Garnica, 32, to 78 months in prison, followed by five years’ supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

Court records show that on Jan. 24, 2018, Garnica sold methamphetamine and firearms to a confidential informant working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davis’s office explained in a news release.

One of the firearms was a sawed-off shotgun with a barrel length of 10 inches. Under federal law, it is illegal to possess certain firearms, like sawed off shotguns, unless the firearm is registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Garnica had not registered the sawed-off shotgun in that record.

The case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program.