Nampa Mother Gets Jail Time for Beating Her Children

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who was accused of beating her children and shaving their heads as punishment for eating ice cream has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

KTVB-TV reports the 26-year-old Nampa woman will also serve four years of probation for the felony charge of injury to a child.

Canyon County deputies say the woman beat her two sons and two daughters with a belt after they had eaten a tub of ice cream in mid-July. Authorities say the children, ages 3-9, had extensive bruising.

One of the girls told deputies that her mother had also grabbed her by the throat and held her against a wall.