Nampa Nurse Sentenced to Probation After Stealing Drugs

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho nurse who was accused of stealing prescription drugs from residents of the retirement and assisted living home where she worked has been sentenced to more than two years of probation. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports 32-year-old Jennifer Talich has pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to two years and six months of felony probation on Nov. 20. Talich will also have to pay $280.50 in court costs and $200 in restitution. A police report say Talich stole hydrocodone pills from residents of Karcher Estates nursing home in Nampa. According to the document, Talich told investigators she had been stealing hydrocodone from residents for the past six months.