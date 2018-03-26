Nampa Police Officer Under Criminal Investigation

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation against a Nampa police officer.

Patrick Orr, the sheriff's office spokesman, said Monday that 39-year-old Jarad Layne Webb has been arrested and faces one charge of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.

Webb has worked for the Nampa Police Department since 2005. He is currently on administrative paid leave.