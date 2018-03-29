Nampa Police Shoot Man Suspected of Killing, Injuring Women

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say officers fatally shot a man suspected of killing one woman and seriously wounding two others at a Nampa house. Nampa police received reports about a disturbance and stabbing at the home on Tuesday morning. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue says the suspect and the deceased woman were in a relationship that had been "deteriorating" for some time. He says the two other women were hospitalized with "very serious wounds," but are expected to survive. Authorities are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing the names of the victims and the suspect. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff says the two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. It was the first officer-involved shooting in Nampa this year.