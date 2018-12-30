Nampa Woman Struck and Killed by Car

NAMAPA, Idaho (KLIX) State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after she was hit by a car early Saturday morning in Nampa. Jessica Justice, age 39, was crossing Northside Boulevard near 6th Street N when she was hit by a Jaguar S-Type car, driven by Thomas Canning, age 77 of Nampa, at around 1:18 a.m. Saturday, according to Idaho State Police. Justice died from her injuries at the scene. Part of the street was closed for more than two hours while troopers investigated the incident.