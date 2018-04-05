National Library Week to Be Celebrated in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Get ready to read – and do other fun stuff at your local library.
Libraries across the country will celebrate National Library Week, April 8-14. Libraries are not just places to check out books. At the Twin Falls Public Library, for instance, a number of community programs provide activities and resources that promote lifelong learning.
If you’re not familiar with what the library offers, here’s an example: genealogy, knitting, computer classes, crafts, clubs, and movies, among other activities and programs.
“The library also leads our community by advocating for widespread access to crucial services and lifelong learning,” Kathleen Lambert, supervisor of the Technical Services Department, said in a prepared statement. “Libraries level the playing field for people of any age who seek information and access to technologies to improve their quality of life.”
A number of activities are planned at the facility during National Library Week, she told News Radio 1310, including some old standbys as well as some special events. Some highlights include a photo display of the library through the years and an activity in which kids write to their favorite storybook character, and then check back throughout the month to see if the character has written back.
There also will be classes on 3D printing; an introduction to teas, which will discuss the different types of tea, the cultures that use them, and how to prepare them; an interactive movie night; and a number of activities for young people.
For additional information or questions, contact the library at 208-733-2964 or visit the library's webpage.
Lambert said the library has always gotten good support from the community, and expects to see some familiar – as well as new – faces during this year’s library week.
“We have very packed schedules,” she said.
More Magic Valley and Wood River Valley Libraries
Buhl Public Library
208-543-6500
Burley Public Library
208-878-7708
Community Library (Ketchum)
208-726-3493
DeMary Memorial Library (Rupert)
208-436-3874
Filer Public Library
208-326-4143
Gooding Public Library
208-934-4089
Hailey Public Library
208-788-2036
Hansen Public Library
208-423-4122
Jerome Public Library
208-324-5427
Oakley Free Library
208-862-3434
Wendell Public Library
208-536-6195