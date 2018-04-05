National Library Week to Be Celebrated in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Get ready to read – and do other fun stuff at your local library.

Libraries across the country will celebrate National Library Week, April 8-14. Libraries are not just places to check out books. At the Twin Falls Public Library, for instance, a number of community programs provide activities and resources that promote lifelong learning.

If you’re not familiar with what the library offers, here’s an example: genealogy, knitting, computer classes, crafts, clubs, and movies, among other activities and programs.

“The library also leads our community by advocating for widespread access to crucial services and lifelong learning,” Kathleen Lambert, supervisor of the Technical Services Department, said in a prepared statement. “Libraries level the playing field for people of any age who seek information and access to technologies to improve their quality of life.”

A number of activities are planned at the facility during National Library Week, she told News Radio 1310, including some old standbys as well as some special events. Some highlights include a photo display of the library through the years and an activity in which kids write to their favorite storybook character, and then check back throughout the month to see if the character has written back.

There also will be classes on 3D printing; an introduction to teas, which will discuss the different types of tea, the cultures that use them, and how to prepare them; an interactive movie night; and a number of activities for young people.

For additional information or questions, contact the library at 208-733-2964 or visit the library's webpage .

Lambert said the library has always gotten good support from the community, and expects to see some familiar – as well as new – faces during this year’s library week.

“We have very packed schedules,” she said.

More Magic Valley and Wood River Valley Libraries

Buhl Public Library

208-543-6500

Burley Public Library

208-878-7708

Community Library (Ketchum)

208-726-3493

DeMary Memorial Library (Rupert)

208-436-3874

Filer Public Library

208-326-4143

Gooding Public Library

208-934-4089

Hailey Public Library

208-788-2036

Hansen Public Library

208-423-4122

Jerome Public Library

208-324-5427

Oakley Free Library

208-862-3434

Wendell Public Library

208-536-6195