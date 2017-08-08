Nazi Emblem or Peace Sign?

You could call it damaging the brand.

Long before adoption by the German Nazi Party, the swastika had a different meaning. It was used by various cultures around the world as a symbol of fertility and/or peace. According to the Jerusalem Post , a company in the United States is now attempting to co-opt the swastika and restore the original meaning. The company markets the symbol on t-shirts along with rainbows and the word “peace”.

The writer at the Israeli newspaper explains some people aren’t buying the shirts nor the new meaning. This swastika may be one brand associated with such a ghastly period of history no effort at changing the image will ever work.