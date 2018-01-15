Neighbor Warns Family of Twin Falls Garage Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Carriage Way Sunday afternoon for a house fire.

Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks said he arrived on scene first and the fire was mostly coming from the east side of the garage.

"First crew came in and was able to hit it from the exterior and then eventually get inside the garage and extinguish it," he said.

Brooks said it looked like the fire started outside the structure, but they are still investigating.

"We do have a fire investigator on scene that's going to take a closer look so we'll be able to know more," he said.

There were two people and two pets inside the home when it caught fire, but everyone got out safely thanks to some observant neighbors.

"The neighbors were able to knock on the door and let them know what was going on so we want to thank them for doing that," Brooks said.

Since the fire was in the garage area officials said most of the house was undamaged.

"There is a little bit of smoke damage but for the most part it's in good shape," Brooks said. Despite that good luck the family will still need to relocate for a couple weeks. Brooks said the family is lucky to live where people look out for one another.

"They had no idea this was going on even though they were inside of it so it was nice that the neighbors were able to let them know," he said.