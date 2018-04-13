Nevada Forestry Division Gets $1M Ahead of Wildfire Season

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials have added more than $1 million to the state's Division of Forestry's budget in preparation for this year's wildfire season. The Nevada Appeal reports the Board of Examiners came to the decision on Tuesday after learning that the state could face a major fire season this year. State Forester Kacey KC says the dry weather led to 10 fires during the first two month of 2018 that burned almost 1 sq. mile (3 sq. kilometers). She says the fire season started earlier this year than it did last year partly because of the lack of winter moisture and expects that the March snowfall will lead to more grass that will serve as fuel for future fires. KC expects to ask for more funding in June.