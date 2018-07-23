Nevada Woman Killed in Rollover Near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A 30-year-old northern Nevada woman was killed and two children injured after a rollover on the interstate near Mountain Home Saturday. Idaho State Police says that around 8:40 p.m. Brittani Gibson, of Owyhee, lost control of her Ford SUV and rolled. Gibson was not wearing wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. Two juveniles in the SUV were also not wearing seat belts and were ejected, they were taken to a Boise hospital. Gibson was flown by air ambulance to the hospital were she later died from her injuries. A third passenger in the car was wearing a seat belt.