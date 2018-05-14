New $16M Animal Shelter Looks to Give Community a Facelift

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — A new Idaho animal shelter will feature a "cat cafe," where potential pet owners can order a coffee or cookies and go into a petting area to socialize with the shelter's felines.

The Times-News reports the new $16 million Animal Shelter of the Wood River Valley in Hailey, which is under construction, is set to open at the end of the year.

Executive Director and Medical Director Jo-Anne Dixon says the 30,000-square-foot (2,787.1-square-meter) facility will replace the existing dilapidated buildings and be an ideal place for the community.

The shelter also will feature "Central Bark," a space that will offer on-leash dog walking and a splash pad.