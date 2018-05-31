New Adventure Course to Debut at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A new climbing challenge course is up and ready to take people to new heights at the College of Southern Idaho this summer. A grand opening celebration is planed the first week of June for the College of Southern Idaho Challenge Course. CSI claims the course is the largest pole ropes course on a higher education campus in the world. The new course has 43 elements that are anywhere from 12 feet to 50 feet off the ground. Some of the features include a climbing wall, zip line and a giant swing. The course can handle groups of up to 300 people. “Beyond the grand opening of these new elements, which is open to the public, we highly encourage businesses and corporations, school programs, community organizations, religious groups, athletic teams, and more to book the challenge course throughout the warmer months of the year,” Scott Rogers, CSI Challenge Course Coordinator said in a prepared statement. There is a fee to participate on the course during the grand opening on June 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information contact Scott Rogers, CSI Challenge Course Coordinator, at srogers@csi.edu or 208-732-6488.