New Barbecue to Open in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new barbecue restaurant with ties to the Wood River Valley will make its way south into Twin Falls.

Owner of The Smokey Bone BBQ Juan Martinez says he plans to open a second location in the heart of downtown Twin Falls come this March. Martinez says he will set up shop on Shoshone Street in a building that was once a Mexican restaurant and coffee shop at one time.

Martinez says its a little scary starting a new adventure, but he is also excited about moving to Twin Falls. The Hailey shop has been open since 2016 and is doing well, says Martinez. Smokey Bone started coming to Twin Falls at the end of the week and Saturdays to serve up smoked meat out of a food trailer along Blue Lakes Blvd. He says good barbecue takes time and patience topped with a passion for the craft.

He says there is no such thing as good fast food BBQ and if you find it he says to let him know. Most of all the meats he smokes are started the day before they are served and when they run out, they run out. No cut of meat is the same, he says.

The Twin Falls restaurant will be a little different than the Hailey one with a little bit of a Mexican twist; plans are also to serve fried chicken and fried okra. Martinez is looking for help from people that have barbecue experience. You can follow them on their Facebook page and inquire about a job.