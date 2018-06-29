New Boise Brew Bar Has Over 300 Flavors And A Cozy Spot For Spot

Mark Sieber

A new, pet friendly, beer bar has opened in Boise this week, and entering or exiting this establishment on all fours won't be frowned upon. A little K9 humor there.

Hops & Bottles, located at 1420 W Grove Street, doesn't just make their paying customers at home, but their furry mates as well. Fresh water for your pooch is on the house. Even dogs who have lived a "sheltered life" are welcome. (Again...)

"Dogs are welcome," said Mark Sieber, who co-owns the place along with his Golden Retriever Barley. "We've got a couple soft dog beds and lots of water for them. Plus treats! Dogs drink free at Hops and Bottles."

H&B has 375 different beers, and offers a few Idaho wines as well. Their beers range from 4.2 to 13.9 ABV. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food too. Plans for coordinated food truck drive-bys and live music are also in the works.

